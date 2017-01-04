Entire Newspaper Group Online

Post Weatherford Daily News is on Wind Energy Capital of Oklahoma! The Weatherford Daily News is the successor to the Weatherford DEMOCRAT and was established concurrently with the town of Weatherford in 1898, haphazardly at first. In 1899, the DEMOCRAT began numbering its volumes. The publication was purchased in 1903 by county office holders, including sheriff John Campbell, who put up $100 each. The following year, Campbell, who had acquired the interests of the others, sold the paper to Harry J. Bray who published the DEMOCRAT until 1914 when an Englishman, Nathan Shumate DeMotte bought it and published it, along with Harry Demotte and his son Loren, until the death of the elder DeMotte in 1922. Veteran publisher and later politician James C. Nance purchased the paper from the DeMottes in 1922 and sold it to Southwestern Oklahoma State University graduate and football great James J. Craddock in 1929 when the name was changed to The Weatherford News. Craddock remained as publisher the next 41 years, establishing the newspaper as the voice and the backbone of the community. Craddock knew the paper needed to be expanded to a daily newspaper. Realizing he would not do it, Craddock contacted Kenneth O. Reid, former publisher of the Pauls Valley DEMOCRAT, the first offset daily in Oklahoma, and asked if he would buy the newspaper and change it to a daily and offset. Reid and his family moved to Weatherford July 1, 1972, bought the newspaper and made the changes, plus initiated carrier home delivery when it moved into its newly remodeled building April 1, 1973. The Weatherford Daily NEWS is published today by Phillip Reid, son of Kenneth O. and Phyllis Reid and his wife, Jeanne Ann Reid. Our other publications:

The Weatherford Daily News Family Publications also includes the Vinita Daily Journal, the Nowata Star, The Grand Laker, Perry Daily Journal, The Bethany Tribune and the Afton/Fairland American. Please contact us about joint news releases and advertising possibilities for all seven publications.